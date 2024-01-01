$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 BMW i3
NO ACCIDENTS!!
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PK188428A
- Mileage 98,355 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the future of driving with this 2014 BMW i3 Base, a revolutionary electric vehicle that combines sustainability with cutting-edge technology and BMWs iconic performance. This car is perfect for those looking to make an eco-friendly choice without sacrificing style or efficiency.
This BMW i3 Base is powered by a high-capacity electric motor that delivers swift acceleration and a smooth, quiet ride. With its lightweight carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic body, the i3 is both strong and incredibly efficient. The sleek exterior features a distinctive, modern design that stands out on the road.
Inside, the i3 offers a spacious and futuristic cabin with high-quality materials and finishes. The vehicle is equipped with a 6.5-inch display screen, and an audio system for an enhanced driving experience. The interior is designed with sustainable materials, including eucalyptus wood and recycled fabrics, reflecting the cars eco-friendly ethos.
Safety and convenience are paramount in the 2014 BMW i3 Base. It includes advanced features such as parking sensors, and a rearview camera to help you navigate with ease. The car also offers a comfortable and customizable driving experience with adjustable driving modes to suit your needs.
Why choose the 2014 BMW i3 Base? This electric vehicle offers the perfect blend of innovation, luxury, and environmental consciousness. Enjoy the benefits of zero-emissions driving while experiencing the dynamic performance that BMW is known for.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
1-800-684-2294