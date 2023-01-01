2014 BMW X1

$19,495 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 4 , 1 3 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9829103

9829103 Stock #: 23UBNA15263

23UBNA15263 VIN: WBAVL1C55EVY15263

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Met

Interior Colour Black Nevada Lthr w/Grey-Brown Piping

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 23UBNA15263

Mileage 74,135 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Lights Package Additional Features PREMIUM PACKAGE TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Metallic Colour Nevada Leather Executive Package xLine ConnectedDrive Services Professional Dark Copper High-Gloss Trim Park Distance Control, Front and Rear 18inch wheel, A/S RFT tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.