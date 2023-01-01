Menu
2014 BMW X1

74,135 KM

Details Features

$19,495

+ tax & licensing
$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2014 BMW X1

2014 BMW X1

xDrive28i xLine

2014 BMW X1

xDrive28i xLine

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

74,135KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9829103
  • Stock #: 23UBNA15263
  • VIN: WBAVL1C55EVY15263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Met
  • Interior Colour Black Nevada Lthr w/Grey-Brown Piping
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UBNA15263
  • Mileage 74,135 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Lights Package

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Metallic Colour
Nevada Leather
Executive Package
xLine
ConnectedDrive Services Professional
Dark Copper High-Gloss Trim
Park Distance Control, Front and Rear
18inch wheel, A/S RFT tire

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

