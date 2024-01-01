$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 BMW X3
xDrive28i NO ACCIDENTS!!
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AH9648A
- Mileage 132,309 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience Ultimate Performance and Luxury: 2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i
Introducing the epitome of driving pleasure the 2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i. Imbued with BMW's legendary engineering prowess and refined design, this vehicle is poised to elevate your every journey.
Features:
Dynamic Driving Dynamics: Harness the power of a responsive engine coupled with BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system for unparalleled handling and performance.
Opulent Interior: Step into a world of luxury with premium materials, ergonomic design, and advanced comfort features tailored to elevate your driving experience.
Innovative Technology: Seamlessly integrate your digital life with BMW's intuitive infotainment system, keeping you connected and entertained on the road.
Safety First: Drive with confidence knowing that the X3 is equipped with cutting-edge safety features designed to protect you and your passengers.
Unleash the thrill of driving with the 2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
