SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, HEATED SEATS

Experience Ultimate Performance and Luxury: 2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i

Introducing the epitome of driving pleasure the 2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i. Imbued with BMWs legendary engineering prowess and refined design, this vehicle is poised to elevate your every journey.

Features:

Dynamic Driving Dynamics: Harness the power of a responsive engine coupled with BMWs xDrive all-wheel-drive system for unparalleled handling and performance.

Opulent Interior: Step into a world of luxury with premium materials, ergonomic design, and advanced comfort features tailored to elevate your driving experience.

Innovative Technology: Seamlessly integrate your digital life with BMWs intuitive infotainment system, keeping you connected and entertained on the road.

Safety First: Drive with confidence knowing that the X3 is equipped with cutting-edge safety features designed to protect you and your passengers.

Unleash the thrill of driving with the 2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i.

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2014 BMW X3

132,309 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 BMW X3

xDrive28i NO ACCIDENTS!!

2014 BMW X3

xDrive28i NO ACCIDENTS!!

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

132,309KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5UXWX9C53E0D37787

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AH9648A
  • Mileage 132,309 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2014 BMW X3