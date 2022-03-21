$21,998+ tax & licensing
$21,998
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Buick Enclave
Premium - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats - $169 B/W
129,875KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 129,875 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $22658 - Our Price is just $21998!
Technology, luxury, and safety all come standard on the spacious Buick Enclave. This 2014 Buick Enclave is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The 2014 Buick Enclave is a full-size crossover SUV with ample space for passengers and cargo and plenty of luxury appointments. It offers three rows of seating and an exceptionally quiet ride for an SUV plus the bonus of a family-friendly price. If you're looking for an alternative to expensive luxury SUVs from the import brands, check out the Buick Enclave. This SUV has 129,875 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 288HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $168.03 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $26212 ). See dealer for details.
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Garage door transmitter
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear View Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
COOLED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Ventilated Front Seats
8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Articulating Headlights
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Bluetooth
Rear Audio Controls
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
10 Speakers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Luxury Package
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
voltmeter
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Steering wheel memory
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Premium Sound Package
Perforated leather appointed seat trim
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
3.16 Rear Axle Ratio
Premium Audio Package
Roof rack: rails only
3rd row seats: split-bench
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon
Exterior parking camera rear
7-Passenger Seating Configuration
Radio: Colour Touch AM/FM/CD Player
8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster
Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors
Heated/Cooled Driver & Front Passenger Seats
Advanced Bose 10-Speaker System
Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections
Wheels: 19" 9 Spoke Chrome Clad Aluminum
