2014 Buick Enclave

$21,998 + taxes & licensing 1 2 9 , 8 7 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8700026

8700026 Stock #: NT151883A

NT151883A VIN: 5GAKVCKD7EJ194220

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 129,875 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Leather Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Garage door transmitter Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Rear View Camera ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT COOLED SEATS Power Driver Seat Ventilated Front Seats 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Articulating Headlights Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Rear Audio Controls Rear Seat Audio Controls Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 10 Speakers Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Additional Features Luxury Package Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror voltmeter rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Turn signal indicator mirrors Steering wheel memory Rear Anti-Roll Bar Premium Sound Package Perforated leather appointed seat trim Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour 3.16 Rear Axle Ratio Premium Audio Package Roof rack: rails only 3rd row seats: split-bench Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt AM/FM radio: SiriusXM High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon Exterior parking camera rear 7-Passenger Seating Configuration Radio: Colour Touch AM/FM/CD Player 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors Heated/Cooled Driver & Front Passenger Seats Advanced Bose 10-Speaker System Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections Wheels: 19" 9 Spoke Chrome Clad Aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.