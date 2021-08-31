Roomy, quiet, and practical, the Equinox is a sensible family crossover. -Car and Driver This 2014 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The 2014 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 124,000 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001. Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
3.23 axle ratio
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Front reclining bucket seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Rear View Camera
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Premium Cloth Seat Trim
17" x 7" painted aluminum wheels
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
6 Speaker Audio System
Roof rack: rails only
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Chevrolet MyLink
Exterior parking camera rear
525 CCA battery w/rundown protection
120 Amp Generator
Automatic Front Climate Controls
Radio: Colour Touch AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/CD Player
Internet access capable: selective service
Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink
LT Exterior Appearance Package
Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.