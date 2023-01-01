Menu
2014 Chevrolet Sonic

77,895 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Chrysler

1-800-627-2513

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

LT - Bluetooth - OnStar

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

LT - Bluetooth - OnStar

Location

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

77,895KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10137870
  • Stock #: AG1181B
  • VIN: 1G1JC6EH5E4201608

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AG1181B
  • Mileage 77,895 KM

Vehicle Description

WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax

We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !

They say getting there is half the fun. With a Sonic, getting there is the fun. This 2014 Chevrolet Sonic is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The 2014 Sonic is a great compact car for those who want more than just a way to get around. The bold, sporty design of this Sonic demands attention everywhere it goes. The Sonic's fuel economy is equal to or better than its subcompact rivals. Its ride and handling go from comfortable and responsive to certifiably sporty and enthusiastic whenever the mood strikes and it comes with lots of features that are pleasant surprises in this segment including streaming Bluetooth audio and the MyLink infotainment system.This low mileage sedan has just 77,895 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Onstar, Remote Keyless Entry, Chrome Accessories, Power Windows, Siriusxm, Cruise Control.


Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.

Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.

Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Onstar

Additional Features

chrome accessories
SiriusXM

Abbotsford Chrysler

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

