2014 Chevrolet Tahoe

178,899 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

2014 Chevrolet Tahoe

2014 Chevrolet Tahoe

LS - Bluetooth

2014 Chevrolet Tahoe

LS - Bluetooth

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

178,899KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8076859
  • Stock #: BAC2708A
  • VIN: 1GNSKAE06ER122521

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BAC2708A
  • Mileage 178,899 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera! We hand select every vehicle we purchase, offering our clients the best in value, and quality. Fraser Valley Pre-Owned will match or beat every one of our competitors prices! The Chevrolet Tahoe deserves consideration if you're shopping for a large, truck-based SUV with three rows of seating and impressive towing capacity -Edmunds This 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe is for sale today in Abbotsford. The 2014 Tahoe has the strength and capability to pull off anything, from the hustle and bustle of your daily commute to weekend excursions. The massive cargo space offers the room you need for not only your gear but all of your passengers' stuff. And with a huge maximum towing capability and ample horsepower and torque, you’ve got the power you need to get the job done. This SUV has 178,899 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 320HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o

Vehicle Features

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

