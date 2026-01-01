$8,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Chrysler Town & Country
TOURING
2014 Chrysler Town & Country
TOURING
Location
Darryl's Best Buys Auto Sales
33166 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2S 2B1
604-644-3613
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
188,000KM
VIN 2C4RC1BG0ER386379
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 188,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Darryl's Best Buys Auto Sales
2014 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING 188,000 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
2006 Toyota Yaris CE 260,000 KM $4,850 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT 213,000 KM $5,850 + tax & lic
Email Darryl's Best Buys Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Darryl's Best Buys Auto Sales
33166 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2S 2B1
Call Dealer
604-644-XXXX(click to show)
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Darryl's Best Buys Auto Sales
604-644-3613
2014 Chrysler Town & Country