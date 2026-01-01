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Used 2014 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING for sale in Abbotsford, BC

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

188,000 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Watch This Vehicle
14061408

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Location

Darryl's Best Buys Auto Sales

33166 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2S 2B1

604-644-3613

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Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
188,000KM
VIN 2C4RC1BG0ER386379

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Darryl's Best Buys Auto Sales

Darryl's Best Buys Auto Sales

33166 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2S 2B1

Call Dealer

604-644-XXXX

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604-644-3613

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$8,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Darryl's Best Buys Auto Sales

604-644-3613

2014 Chrysler Town & Country