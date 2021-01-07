Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Dodge Dart

126,286 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Dart

2014 Dodge Dart

GT - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Dart

GT - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

126,286KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6566243
  • Stock #: MT305481AA
  • VIN: 1C3CDFEB0ED730459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pitch Black Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MT305481AA
  • Mileage 126,286 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera!

This Dodge Dart delivers with modern entertainment and tech features as well as impressive performance and fuel economy. This 2014 Dodge Dart is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This Dodge Dart is a compact car guaranteed to turn heads and change perceptions. It's neither boring, basic, nor bland. It's been engineered without compromise with a powertrain that's both powerful and efficient. This is the car that redefined the segment by offering features and benefits uncommon with other vehicles in its competitive class. See what you've been missing with this Dodge Dart. This sedan has 126,286 kms. It's pitch black clearcoat in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CDFEB0ED730459.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Fog Lamps
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Block Heater
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
Power Express Open/Close Sunroof
Rear View Camera
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Technology Group
Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection
Sun/Sound Group
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
Remote CD player
MP3 decoder
Radio data system
Garage door transmitter
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Quick Order Package 27S
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
GT Leather Seat w/Accent Stitching
Wheels: 18" Hyper Black Aluminum
HIGH-INTENSITY DISCHARGE HEADLAMPS
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4N NAV/8.4" TOUCH SCREEN
Intrusion Alarm
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4 CD/MP3/8.4" TOUCH SCREEN

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

2019 Hyundai Santa F...
 20,948 KM
$39,100 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Murano P...
 116,384 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Genesis G70 3.3...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory