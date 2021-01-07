2014 Dodge Dart

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Fog Lamps Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Rear side impact airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Convenience Block Heater Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Rear Window Defroster Power Express Open/Close Sunroof

Additional Features Rear View Camera SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Technology Group Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Sun/Sound Group Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Passenger door bin Remote CD player MP3 decoder Radio data system Garage door transmitter Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Quick Order Package 27S Speed-Sensitive Wipers AM/FM radio: SiriusXM 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer GT Leather Seat w/Accent Stitching Wheels: 18" Hyper Black Aluminum HIGH-INTENSITY DISCHARGE HEADLAMPS RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4N NAV/8.4" TOUCH SCREEN Intrusion Alarm RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4 CD/MP3/8.4" TOUCH SCREEN

