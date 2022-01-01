2014 Dodge Durango

$24,998 + taxes & licensing 1 5 2 , 5 2 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8106973

8106973 Stock #: NI053510A

NI053510A VIN: 1C4RDJEG5EC509434

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 152,524 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Bucket Seats ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Front Reading Lights Leather shift knob Garage door transmitter Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Rear View Camera Rear Parking Sensors ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System Bluetooth 9 SPEAKERS Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT COOLED SEATS Power Driver Seat Ventilated Front Seats Luxury Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Roof Rack Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Front dual zone A/C Windows Sunroof POWER MOONROOF Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Additional Features Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Rear seat centre armrest Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Audio memory Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Steering wheel memory DVD-Audio Rear Anti-Roll Bar Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Speed-Sensitive Wipers 3rd row seats: split-bench Radio: UConnect 8.4A AM/FM/BT Auto high-beam headlights High-Intensity Discharge Headlights Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Fully Polished Aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.