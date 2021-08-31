2014 Dodge Journey

$12,999 + taxes & licensing 8 4 , 1 7 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7980834

7980834 Stock #: NT091232A

NT091232A VIN: 3C4PDCAB5ET134274

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NT091232A

Mileage 84,179 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry SPEED CONTROL Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater Normal Duty Suspension 4.28 Axle Ratio Front Anti-Roll Bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper 17" x 6.5" aluminum wheels Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Seating Premium Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear Anti-Roll Bar Remote USB Port Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Speed-Sensitive Wipers Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt Radio: UConnect Touch 4.3S CD/MP3 4.3" Touch Screen Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.