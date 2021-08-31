Menu
2014 Dodge Journey

84,179 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2014 Dodge Journey

2014 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg - $100 B/W

2014 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg - $100 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

84,179KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7980834
  • Stock #: NT091232A
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB5ET134274

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NT091232A
  • Mileage 84,179 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $13389 - Our Price is just $12999!

For a safe, reliable family vehicle that's also stylish and fun to drive, look no further than this Dodge Journey. This 2014 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 84,179 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4PDCAB5ET134274.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $99.29 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $15489 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Normal Duty Suspension
4.28 Axle Ratio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
17" x 6.5" aluminum wheels
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Driver Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Premium Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Remote USB Port
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Radio: UConnect Touch 4.3S CD/MP3
4.3" Touch Screen Display

