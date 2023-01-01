Menu
2014 Dodge Journey

98,891 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2014 Dodge Journey

2014 Dodge Journey

SXT / Limited

2014 Dodge Journey

SXT / Limited

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

98,891KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9484998
  • Stock #: 23UIAB02884
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG6ET302884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Prem Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats - Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UIAB02884
  • Mileage 98,891 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Express Open/Close Sunroof
Convenience Group I
SXT
Rear Seat Video Group I
Flexible Seating Group (7 Passenger)
V6, 3.6l, (ERB) - Gas (W/28G)
Navigation and Sound Group I

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

