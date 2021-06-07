2014 Fiat 500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 4 , 3 2 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7282355

7282355 Stock #: MK730603AA

MK730603AA VIN: 3C3CFFER4ET245260

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Rosso (Red)

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # MK730603AA

Mileage 104,328 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Fog Lamps Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Convenience Block Heater Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Rear Window Defroster Additional Features Rear Parking Sensors SPEED CONTROL Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Passenger door bin Radio data system Anti-whiplash front head restraints Glass rear window Convertible roof lining Power convertible roof Front Anti-Roll Bar Premium Sound Package Convertible Roof Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension AM/FM radio: SiriusXM QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22J NERO (BLACK) SEATS Blue&Me AM/FM/CD/MP3 Radio 15" x 6.0" Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.