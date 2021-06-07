Menu
2014 Fiat 500

104,328 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

C Lounge - Leather Seats

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

104,328KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7282355
  • Stock #: MK730603AA
  • VIN: 3C3CFFER4ET245260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rosso (Red)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # MK730603AA
  • Mileage 104,328 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Convertible Roof, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Blue&me!

While it can't really compare to other larger compacts, it doesn't need to. The 2014 Fiat 500c is in a class of its own. This 2014 Fiat 500c is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The 2014 Fiat 500c is a quirky and unique city car offering a new sophistication in the cabriolet segment. This engaging and confident little vehicle can definitely deliver a great drivers experience thanks to the sport pedigree it possesses. For such an attractive car with an excellent fuel economy this 2014 Fiat 500c is a steal.This convertible has 104,328 kms. It's rosso (red) in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Convertible Roof, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Blue&me, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C3CFFER4ET245260.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Fog Lamps
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Block Heater
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
Rear Parking Sensors
SPEED CONTROL
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Glass rear window
Convertible roof lining
Power convertible roof
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Premium Sound Package
Convertible Roof
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22J
NERO (BLACK) SEATS
Blue&Me
AM/FM/CD/MP3 Radio
15" x 6.0" Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

