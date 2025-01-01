$10,888+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Ford Fusion
SE FWD
2014 Ford Fusion
SE FWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$10,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
85,243KM
VIN 3FA6P0H70ER249516
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black (met)
- Interior Colour Cloth Front Bucket Seats - Charcoal Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNA49516
- Mileage 85,243 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
2025 Toyota 4Runner 1,060 KM $69,999 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Tucson AWD 2.0L Essential Safety Package 145,259 KM $16,900 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 4x4 - Supercrew Lariat - 157 WB 215,249 KM $22,900 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
604-857-XXXX(click to show)
$10,888
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2014 Ford Fusion