2014 GMC Sierra 1500
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE - Bluetooth - OnStar
108,555KM
Used
- Stock #: AG1181A
- VIN: 3GTP1UECXEG439750
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 108,555 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
The GMC Sierra 1500 is one of the most capable and competent trucks in its competitive segment. This 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This Crew Cab pickup has 108,555 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Onstar, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Onstar
Additional Features
SiriusXM
