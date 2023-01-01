2014 GMC Sierra 1500...

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 8 , 5 5 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10105632

10105632 Stock #: AG1181A

AG1181A VIN: 3GTP1UECXEG439750

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # AG1181A

Mileage 108,555 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Rear View Camera Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Onstar Additional Features SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.