2014 GMC Sierra 1500

108,555 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Chrysler

1-800-627-2513

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE - Bluetooth - OnStar

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE - Bluetooth - OnStar

Location

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

108,555KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10105632
  • Stock #: AG1181A
  • VIN: 3GTP1UECXEG439750

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AG1181A
  • Mileage 108,555 KM

Vehicle Description

WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax

We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !

The GMC Sierra 1500 is one of the most capable and competent trucks in its competitive segment. This 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This Crew Cab pickup has 108,555 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Onstar, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning.


Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.

Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.

Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Rear View Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Onstar

Additional Features

SiriusXM

