Menu
Account
Sign In
<P> All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. <P> *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2014 Honda Accord

138,912 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Honda Accord

LX BACK UP CAMERA & BC OWNED

Watch This Vehicle
12211515

2014 Honda Accord

LX BACK UP CAMERA & BC OWNED

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
138,912KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1HGCR2F34EA806281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 138,912 KM

Vehicle Description


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

Used 2023 Genesis GV60 Performance for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2023 Genesis GV60 Performance 24,909 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2025 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid SX w/Black Interior PST EXEMPT | ONE OWNER | BC VEHICLE for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2025 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid SX w/Black Interior PST EXEMPT | ONE OWNER | BC VEHICLE 1,084 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Kia Seltos SX w/Black Interior CERTIFIED ACCIDENT FREE | ONE OWNER | BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2024 Kia Seltos SX w/Black Interior CERTIFIED ACCIDENT FREE | ONE OWNER | BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM 11,718 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2014 Honda Accord