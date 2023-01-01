Menu
2014 Honda Civic

178,288 KM

Details Description

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Sedan EX CVT

Sedan EX CVT

Location

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10523295
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F50EH029845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Met
  • Interior Colour Black Fabric
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA29845
  • Mileage 178,288 KM

Vehicle Description

This sleek and reliable sedan is the perfect choice for those seeking a combination of style, efficiency, and advanced features. Powered by a fuel-efficient 1.8-liter 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission, this Civic delivers excellent fuel economy without sacrificing performance. The EX trim comes loaded with modern conveniences, including a sunroof, touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a backup camera. With its comfortable interior, impressive reliability, and timeless design, this 2014 Honda Civic EX CVT is a fantastic choice for commuters and families alike. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a well-maintained Civic that's ready to hit the road. At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without having to spend time negotiating down to the last dollar. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection, in order to be be sold as OpenRoad Certified. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase. Give us a call or visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! Prices subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643.

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

