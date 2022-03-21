$20,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda CR-V
Touring Fully Loaded, Clean, Local
$20,995
- Listing ID: 8941717
- Stock #: B4862
- VIN: 2HKRM4H98EH114862
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B4862
- Mileage 190,451 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Premium Sound Package Very Well Serviced 2014 Honda CR-V Touring AWD! Clean History - No Accidents! One Owner Lots of Service History Options/Features: - Navigation - Leather Seats - Power Sunroof - Wireless Bluetooth - Back-Up Camera - Aluminum Wheels - Premium Sound Package - Heated Seats + much more! Versatility, competency, and reliability are the tenets on which the CR-V hangs its hat, says Car and Driver. This 2014 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether you're hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, there's plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability you'd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 190,451 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. Our CR-V's trim level is Touring. Touring is the top trim of the CR-V and it shows in every detail. It comes with satellite navigation, leather seats which are heated in front, 7 speaker premium audio, SiriusXM, a power moonroof, Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, dual zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a power driver's seat, a USB port, fog lights, aluminum wheels, and more. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o
