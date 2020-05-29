+ taxes & licensing
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Rear View Camera!
Compare at $25745 - Our Price is just $24995!
The Odyssey has charmed us for years with its unrivaled road manners, smooth powertrain, and spacious eight-seat interior, says Car and Driver. This 2014 Honda Odyssey is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Theres a lot to love about the Honda Odyssey. The sleek, sophisticated exterior styling invites more than just glances, while the luxurious interior and premium technologies may inspire lounging. The engine provides power and responsiveness in good measure, so it may come as a surprise that the Odyssey achieves one of the best fuel economy ratings in its class. Unsurprising, though, is the fact that the Odyssey carries on Hondas tradition of exceptional safety features. Inspired by home but made for the road, its the Honda Odyssey. This van has 85,119 kms. It's crystal black pearl in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 248HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Rear View Camera.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $190.92 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $29784 ). See dealer for details.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
