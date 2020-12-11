2014 Hyundai Accent ...

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Seating Heated Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Windows Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF Exterior Front fog lights

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable intake manifold Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension AM/FM radio: XM Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System SiriusXM Front Bucket Seats w/Warmers Tricot Cloth Seating Surfaces 16" x 6.0J Alloy Wheels

