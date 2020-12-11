Menu
2014 Hyundai Accent

56,012 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2014 Hyundai Accent

2014 Hyundai Accent

GL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

2014 Hyundai Accent

GL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

56,012KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6346985
  • Stock #: MK122042B
  • VIN: KMHCT4AEXEU717913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Century White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,012 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning!

No need for excuses here: the Hyundai Accent, with its distinctive design and fuel-sipping engine, is a fine choice for an economical car. -Car and Driver. This 2014 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

It's hard to find style, safety, and value in a fun to drive package, but that's exactly what this Hyundai Accent delivers. Leave compromise behind and enjoy this fun, economical Accent filled with modern design and advanced safety features. Let this Hyundai Accent change your idea of small cars. This low mileage sedan has just 56,012 kms. It's century white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Heated Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Front fog lights
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable intake manifold
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
AM/FM radio: XM
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System
SiriusXM
Front Bucket Seats w/Warmers
Tricot Cloth Seating Surfaces
16" x 6.0J Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

