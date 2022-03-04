2014 Hyundai Accent

$13,998 + taxes & licensing 6 8 , 9 4 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8497212

8497212 Stock #: NK887671A

NK887671A VIN: KMHCT5AE7EU164773

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 68,942 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Front beverage holders Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Anti-whiplash front head restraints Speed-Sensing Steering Woven cloth seating surfaces Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension AM/FM radio: XM Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System SiriusXM Front Bucket Seats w/Warmers 14" x 5.0J Steel w/Full Wheel Covers Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.