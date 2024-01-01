$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Elantra
Limited LOW KILOMETERS!!
2014 Hyundai Elantra
Limited LOW KILOMETERS!!
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 135,269 KM
Vehicle Description
Unleash a new level of sophistication and performance with the 2014 Hyundai Elantra Limited. This compact sedan seamlessly blends style, technology, and efficiency, offering a driving experience that exceeds expectations.
Key Features:
Elegant Design: The Elantra Limited boasts a sleek and modern design that turns heads on the road. From its dynamic front grille to the aerodynamic silhouette, every detail exudes confidence and class.
Luxurious Interior: Step inside the refined cabin, where premium materials and attention to detail create an inviting atmosphere. Enjoy the comfort of leather-trimmed seats and an ergonomic layout designed with the driver in mind.
Advanced Technology: Stay connected and entertained with the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Equipped with navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium audio system, the Elantra Limited ensures every journey is enjoyable.
Efficient Performance: Experience a perfect balance of power and fuel efficiency. The Elantra Limited's advanced engine delivers an exhilarating driving experience while maintaining impressive fuel economy for those long drives.
Safety First: Your safety is a priority. The Elantra Limited is equipped with advanced safety features, including a rearview camera, stability control, and multiple airbags, providing peace of mind on every drive.
Reliability: Built with Hyundai's commitment to quality and durability, the 2014 Elantra Limited is a reliable companion for your daily commute or weekend adventures.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Abbotsford Hyundai
Abbotsford Hyundai
Call Dealer
1-800-684-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-684-2294