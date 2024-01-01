Menu
Account
Sign In
LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION <P> Unleash a new level of sophistication and performance with the 2014 Hyundai Elantra Limited. This compact sedan seamlessly blends style, technology, and efficiency, offering a driving experience that exceeds expectations. <P> Key Features: <P> Elegant Design: The Elantra Limited boasts a sleek and modern design that turns heads on the road. From its dynamic front grille to the aerodynamic silhouette, every detail exudes confidence and class. <P> Luxurious Interior: Step inside the refined cabin, where premium materials and attention to detail create an inviting atmosphere. Enjoy the comfort of leather-trimmed seats and an ergonomic layout designed with the driver in mind. <P> Advanced Technology: Stay connected and entertained with the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Equipped with navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium audio system, the Elantra Limited ensures every journey is enjoyable. <P> Efficient Performance: Experience a perfect balance of power and fuel efficiency. The Elantra Limiteds advanced engine delivers an exhilarating driving experience while maintaining impressive fuel economy for those long drives. <P> Safety First: Your safety is a priority. The Elantra Limited is equipped with advanced safety features, including a rearview camera, stability control, and multiple airbags, providing peace of mind on every drive. <P> Reliability: Built with Hyundais commitment to quality and durability, the 2014 Elantra Limited is a reliable companion for your daily commute or weekend adventures. <P> All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. <p> *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2014 Hyundai Elantra

135,269 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Hyundai Elantra

Limited LOW KILOMETERS!!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Elantra

Limited LOW KILOMETERS!!

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

  1. 10873023
  2. 10873023
  3. 10873023
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
135,269KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHDH4AH0EU110368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,269 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION


Unleash a new level of sophistication and performance with the 2014 Hyundai Elantra Limited. This compact sedan seamlessly blends style, technology, and efficiency, offering a driving experience that exceeds expectations.


Key Features:


Elegant Design: The Elantra Limited boasts a sleek and modern design that turns heads on the road. From its dynamic front grille to the aerodynamic silhouette, every detail exudes confidence and class.


Luxurious Interior: Step inside the refined cabin, where premium materials and attention to detail create an inviting atmosphere. Enjoy the comfort of leather-trimmed seats and an ergonomic layout designed with the driver in mind.


Advanced Technology: Stay connected and entertained with the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Equipped with navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium audio system, the Elantra Limited ensures every journey is enjoyable.


Efficient Performance: Experience a perfect balance of power and fuel efficiency. The Elantra Limited's advanced engine delivers an exhilarating driving experience while maintaining impressive fuel economy for those long drives.


Safety First: Your safety is a priority. The Elantra Limited is equipped with advanced safety features, including a rearview camera, stability control, and multiple airbags, providing peace of mind on every drive.


Reliability: Built with Hyundai's commitment to quality and durability, the 2014 Elantra Limited is a reliable companion for your daily commute or weekend adventures.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GL BLUETOOTH, REMOTE ENTRY, HEATED MIRRORS for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2015 Hyundai Elantra GL BLUETOOTH, REMOTE ENTRY, HEATED MIRRORS 147,588 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Lincoln MKZ HEATED STEERING, LEATHER SEATS, TOUCHSCREEN for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2016 Lincoln MKZ HEATED STEERING, LEATHER SEATS, TOUCHSCREEN 143,692 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape SE BLUETOOTH, REMOTE ENTRY, CD PLAYER for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2018 Ford Escape SE BLUETOOTH, REMOTE ENTRY, CD PLAYER 55,507 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Elantra