2014 Hyundai Elantra
GL LOW KILOMETERS!!
2014 Hyundai Elantra
GL LOW KILOMETERS!!
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,216 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience exceptional value and reliability with the 2014 Hyundai Elantra GL. This compact sedan is designed to deliver outstanding performance, impressive fuel efficiency, and a comfortable driving experience, all at an affordable price.
Key Features:
Stylish Design: The 2014 Elantra GL features a sleek and aerodynamic profile, with a distinctive front grille and stylish headlights. Its contemporary design ensures youll drive in style wherever you go.
Comfortable Interior: Inside, the Elantra GL offers a spacious and well-appointed cabin with quality materials and thoughtful design. Enjoy supportive seating, ample legroom, and a large trunk for all your cargo needs.
Technology and Convenience: Stay connected with the Elantra GLs user-friendly features. It comes equipped with a 6-speaker audio system, Bluetooth connectivity, and steering wheel-mounted controls, allowing you to manage your music and calls effortlessly.
Safety You Can Trust: The 2014 Elantra GL is designed with your safety in mind. Standard features include Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control, Anti-lock Braking System, and multiple airbags to keep you and your passengers protected.
Efficient Performance: Powered by a 1.8L 4-cylinder engine, the Elantra GL delivers a balanced blend of performance and fuel efficiency. With a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, youll enjoy a responsive and enjoyable driving experience, achieving impressive fuel economy on both city streets and highways.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
