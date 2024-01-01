Menu
Account
Sign In
CRUISE CONTROL, CD PLAYER, POWER WINDOWS <p> Experience exceptional value and reliability with the 2014 Hyundai Elantra GL. This compact sedan is designed to deliver outstanding performance, impressive fuel efficiency, and a comfortable driving experience, all at an affordable price. <p> Key Features: <p> Stylish Design: The 2014 Elantra GL features a sleek and aerodynamic profile, with a distinctive front grille and stylish headlights. Its contemporary design ensures youll drive in style wherever you go. <p> Comfortable Interior: Inside, the Elantra GL offers a spacious and well-appointed cabin with quality materials and thoughtful design. Enjoy supportive seating, ample legroom, and a large trunk for all your cargo needs. <p> Technology and Convenience: Stay connected with the Elantra GLs user-friendly features. It comes equipped with a 6-speaker audio system, Bluetooth connectivity, and steering wheel-mounted controls, allowing you to manage your music and calls effortlessly. <p> Safety You Can Trust: The 2014 Elantra GL is designed with your safety in mind. Standard features include Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control, Anti-lock Braking System, and multiple airbags to keep you and your passengers protected. <p> Efficient Performance: Powered by a 1.8L 4-cylinder engine, the Elantra GL delivers a balanced blend of performance and fuel efficiency. With a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, youll enjoy a responsive and enjoyable driving experience, achieving impressive fuel economy on both city streets and highways. <p> All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. <p> *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2014 Hyundai Elantra

97,216 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GL LOW KILOMETERS!!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GL LOW KILOMETERS!!

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

  1. 11429879
  2. 11429879
  3. 11429879
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
97,216KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE8EH523112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,216 KM

Vehicle Description

CRUISE CONTROL, CD PLAYER, POWER WINDOWS


Experience exceptional value and reliability with the 2014 Hyundai Elantra GL. This compact sedan is designed to deliver outstanding performance, impressive fuel efficiency, and a comfortable driving experience, all at an affordable price.


Key Features:


Stylish Design: The 2014 Elantra GL features a sleek and aerodynamic profile, with a distinctive front grille and stylish headlights. Its contemporary design ensures youll drive in style wherever you go.


Comfortable Interior: Inside, the Elantra GL offers a spacious and well-appointed cabin with quality materials and thoughtful design. Enjoy supportive seating, ample legroom, and a large trunk for all your cargo needs.


Technology and Convenience: Stay connected with the Elantra GLs user-friendly features. It comes equipped with a 6-speaker audio system, Bluetooth connectivity, and steering wheel-mounted controls, allowing you to manage your music and calls effortlessly.


Safety You Can Trust: The 2014 Elantra GL is designed with your safety in mind. Standard features include Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control, Anti-lock Braking System, and multiple airbags to keep you and your passengers protected.


Efficient Performance: Powered by a 1.8L 4-cylinder engine, the Elantra GL delivers a balanced blend of performance and fuel efficiency. With a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, youll enjoy a responsive and enjoyable driving experience, achieving impressive fuel economy on both city streets and highways.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

Used 2020 Lexus NX 300 NO ACCIDENTS!! for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2020 Lexus NX 300 NO ACCIDENTS!! 11,849 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT GL BACK UP CAMERA, REMOTE ENTRY, CD PLAYER for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2016 Hyundai Elantra GT GL BACK UP CAMERA, REMOTE ENTRY, CD PLAYER 165,641 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate Tech NO ACCIDENTS!! for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2022 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate Tech NO ACCIDENTS!! 29,870 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Elantra