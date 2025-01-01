Menu
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Premium 2 SETS OF WHEELS AND TIRES & 38 SERVICE RECORDS

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

167,075 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T Premium 2 SETS OF WHEELS AND TIRES & 38 SERVICE RECORDS

12211512

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T Premium 2 SETS OF WHEELS AND TIRES & 38 SERVICE RECORDS

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
167,075KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLA7EG125005

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # RI340358AA
  • Mileage 167,075 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, PARKING REAR SENSORS


Introducing the 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, a dynamic and stylish SUV designed to meet the demands of your active lifestyle. Combining powerful performance, advanced technology, and modern design, the Santa Fe Sport is ready for any adventure.


Key Features:


1. Sleek and Modern Design:


Bold Exterior: Sporty lines, aggressive front grille, and striking LED accents for a contemporary look.


Compact and Agile: Perfectly sized for city driving and weekend getaways, offering both style and practicality.


2. Robust Performance:


Turbocharged 2.0L GDI 4-cylinder engine for added power.


Smooth Handling: Responsive steering and a well-tuned suspension provide a comfortable and engaging driving experience.


3. Comfortable Interior:


Spacious Cabin: Ample room for five passengers with supportive seating and high-quality materials throughout.


Versatile Cargo Space: Fold-flat rear seats and numerous storage compartments make it easy to carry all your gear.


4. Advanced Technology:


Infotainment System: Available 7-inch touchscreen display with navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and premium audio for seamless entertainment.


Convenience Features: Proximity key with push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a panoramic sunroof enhance your driving experience.


5. Comprehensive Safety:


Safety First: Equipped with features like Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control System, and a suite of airbags for your peace of mind.


Driver Assistance: Rearview camera and available Blind Spot Detection system to help you navigate with confidence.


Why Choose the 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport?


The 2013 Santa Fe Sport offers a compelling mix of style, versatility, and advanced features. Its powerful performance and modern amenities make it an excellent choice for families and individuals who enjoy both urban and outdoor adventures.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe