<p>This mid-size SUV is renowned for its blend of style, functionality, and performance, making it a popular choice among families and individuals seeking reliability and comfort.?</p> <p><strong>Key Features:</strong></p> <ul> <li> <p><strong>Engine & Performance:</strong> Equipped with a 2.4L inline-4 engine, delivering a balanced mix of power and fuel efficiency.?</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Interior Comfort:</strong> Spacious cabin with seating for five, featuring quality materials and user-friendly controls.?</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Safety:</strong> Includes standard safety features such as multiple airbags, anti-lock brakes, and stability control.?</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Technology:</strong> Offers amenities like Bluetooth connectivity, a touchscreen infotainment system, and available navigation.</p> </li> </ul> <p><strong>Why Choose the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport?</strong></p> <p>This vehicle stands out for its dependable performance, comfortable interior, and comprehensive safety features. Whether commuting in the city or embarking on long road trips, the Santa Fe Sport provides a versatile and enjoyable driving experience.?</p> <p>For more detailed information or to schedule a test drive, please contact us directly.</p> <p>All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturer’s Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.</p> <p><em>All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge</em></p>

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

96,462 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T Limited NAVIGATION & LEATHER

12286365

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T Limited NAVIGATION & LEATHER

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,462KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLA3EG189008

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,462 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe