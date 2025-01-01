$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.0T Limited NAVIGATION & LEATHER
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,462 KM
Vehicle Description
This mid-size SUV is renowned for its blend of style, functionality, and performance, making it a popular choice among families and individuals seeking reliability and comfort.?
Key Features:
Engine & Performance: Equipped with a 2.4L inline-4 engine, delivering a balanced mix of power and fuel efficiency.?
Interior Comfort: Spacious cabin with seating for five, featuring quality materials and user-friendly controls.?
Safety: Includes standard safety features such as multiple airbags, anti-lock brakes, and stability control.?
Technology: Offers amenities like Bluetooth connectivity, a touchscreen infotainment system, and available navigation.
Why Choose the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport?
This vehicle stands out for its dependable performance, comfortable interior, and comprehensive safety features. Whether commuting in the city or embarking on long road trips, the Santa Fe Sport provides a versatile and enjoyable driving experience.?
For more detailed information or to schedule a test drive, please contact us directly.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturer’s Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge
