Low Mileage, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring System, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate!
Compare at $36770 - Our Price is just $35699!
Versatile for any activity, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a great blend of technology, comfort, and style on the road. This 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice. This low mileage SUV has just 65,012 kms. It's twilight black in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 264HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Parkview Rear Back-up Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring System, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Uconnect.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $272.68 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $42538 ). See dealer for details.
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
