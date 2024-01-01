Menu
109,051 KM

GL

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Used
109,051KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPEB4AC1EH867627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,051 KM

Vehicle Description

BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEATED SEATS, SATALITE RADIO, FLPIT FOLDING REAR SEATS

The 2014 Hyundai Sonata GL is a midsize sedan that blends style, comfort, and value in a competitive package. Powered by a 2.4-liter, 4-cylinder engine, it delivers a solid 190 horsepower and 179 lb-ft of torque, providing an adequate balance of performance and fuel efficiency. The Sonata GL comes equipped with a 6-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, ensuring smooth handling and decent acceleration for everyday driving. Its exterior is characterized by sleek, aerodynamic lines with a modern grille and sharp headlights, offering a more refined appearance than its predecessor. Inside, the Sonata features a spacious cabin with quality materials, offering ample legroom for both front and rear passengers. The GL trim includes standard features such as a 4.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, air conditioning, and full power accessories.

In terms of safety, the 2014 Sonata GL comes well-equipped with features designed to provide peace of mind. Standard safety features include front, side, and curtain airbags, traction control, stability control, and anti-lock brakes. The car also boasts strong crash test ratings, contributing to its reputation as a reliable family sedan. On the road, the Sonata GL is noted for its smooth ride, quiet cabin, and responsive handling, making it a solid choice for those seeking a practical yet stylish vehicle. Its efficient engine allows it to achieve impressive fuel economy, making it an ideal option for daily commutes and longer road trips alike. Overall, the 2014 Hyundai Sonata GL stands out as a well-rounded, budget-friendly midsize sedan.



All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.



*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
MODULAR SEATING

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic

