2014 Hyundai Sonata

142,901 KM

Details

$34,199

+ tax & licensing
$34,199

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2014 Hyundai Sonata

2014 Hyundai Sonata

Limited - Sunroof - Navigation - $262 B/W

2014 Hyundai Sonata

Limited - Sunroof - Navigation - $262 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$34,199

+ taxes & licensing

142,901KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6330861
  • Stock #: LF187597A
  • VIN: 5NPEC4AB1EH857720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Venetian Red Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,901 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth!

Compare at $35225 - Our Price is just $34199!

If you're looking for a well-rounded and affordable sedan, this Hyundai Sonata should be at the top of your list. This 2014 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This Hyundai Sonata defines its competitive segment. It's a contemporary family car that gives you everything you could ask of a midsize sedan. The smooth ride keeps everyone comfortable and the excellent fuel economy lets you keep going without too many trips to the pump. This Sonata's excellent safety rating lets you drive with confidence. From your commute to your weekend road trip to everything in between, this Hyundai Sonata delivers where it counts. This sedan has 142,901 kms. It's venetian red metallic in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 274HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $261.22 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $40751 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
9 SPEAKERS
Sunroof
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Leather Steering Wheel
Front fog lights
Navigation
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Rear seat centre armrest
MP3 decoder
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Leather Seating Surfaces
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Blind spot sensor
Premium Sound Package
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: XM
High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon
Radio: Infinity AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System
18 x 7.5J Hyper Silver Aluminum Alloy Wheels
Heated & Ventilated 8-Way Power Front Bucket Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

