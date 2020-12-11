2014 Hyundai Sonata

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Ventilated Front Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Compass Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 9 SPEAKERS Windows Sunroof Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Trim Leather Steering Wheel Exterior Front fog lights

Additional Features Navigation Navigation System Rear View Camera SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Rear seat centre armrest MP3 decoder Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Leather Seating Surfaces Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Blind spot sensor Premium Sound Package Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Garage door transmitter: HomeLink AM/FM radio: XM High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon Radio: Infinity AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System 18 x 7.5J Hyper Silver Aluminum Alloy Wheels Heated & Ventilated 8-Way Power Front Bucket Seats

