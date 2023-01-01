$CALL+ tax & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai
1-800-684-2294
2014 Infiniti QX60
BASE - Leather Seats - Sunroof
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Used
- Listing ID: 9616375
- Stock #: GV012814A
- VIN: 5N1AL0MM2EC512496
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
This Infiniti QX60 has a rich look and excellent interior space. This 2014 INFINITI QX60 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This Infiniti QX60 captivates with possibility transforming the seven-passenger crossover with a harmonious connection between expressive design, attention to detail, and intuitive technology. Experience luxury made sensory and desire with unprecedented potential. It's silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 265HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
5.17 Axle Ratio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Sunroof
POWER MOONROOF
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Reclining 3rd row seat
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
3rd row seats: bench
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon
Exterior parking camera rear
SiriusXM
Leather-Appointed Seating
Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Split 5-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy
Radio: AM/FM/CD w/MP3 Playback Capability
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1