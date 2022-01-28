$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai
1-800-684-2294
2014 Infiniti QX80
2014 Infiniti QX80
Base - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
112,775KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8163511
- Stock #: GV017880A
- VIN: JN8AZ2NE5E9066724
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GV017880A
- Mileage 112,775 KM
Vehicle Description
As big as a luxury yacht and just as opulent inside, this QX80 is Infinitis take on the full-size luxury SUV. This 2014 INFINITI QX80 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Embrace luxury grand enough to accommodate all the experiences you seek, and powerful enough to amplify them. This Infiniti QX80 unlimits your potential with capability that few can rival, extensive rewards that fill your journey, and presence that none can match. This full-size luxury SUV is not larger than life, its as large as the life you want. This SUV has 112,775 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 7 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 400HP 5.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Leather shift knob
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear View Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
2.94 Axle Ratio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Ventilated Front Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Headlight cleaning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Bluetooth
Rear Audio Controls
Rear DVD Entertainment
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
A/V remote
Sunroof
POWER MOONROOF
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Genuine wood console insert
Entertainment System
Panic Alarm
Power Tailgate
Headphones
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
voltmeter
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Genuine wood door panel insert
Reclining 3rd row seat
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Premium Sound Package
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
3rd row seats: split-bench
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon
AM/FM radio: XM
Exterior parking camera front
15 Speakers
Climate-Controlled Front Bucket Seats
Emergency communication system: INFINITI Connection
Semi-aniline leather-appointed seating
Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Forked 7-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy
Radio: Bose Cabin Surround Sound System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1