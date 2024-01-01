$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sport BLUETOOTH, SXM RADIO, REMOTE ENTRY
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 118,006 KM
Vehicle Description
Adventure awaits with the 2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport. Experience the freedom of the open road and off-road capability like never before with this iconic SUV.
The 2014 Wrangler Unlimited Sport combines rugged good looks with legendary Jeep performance. Its classic design features iconic round headlights, signature seven-slot grille, and removable doors and roof, allowing you to customize your ride for any adventure. Whether you're cruising through city streets or tackling tough terrain, the Wrangler Unlimited Sport is ready for anything.
Powered by a robust 3.6-liter V6 engine, the Wrangler Unlimited Sport delivers impressive power and torque, giving you the confidence to conquer any obstacle. Plus, with its available 4WD system and high ground clearance, this Jeep is built to handle even the toughest off-road trails.
Step inside the spacious and functional interior, where you'll find ample seating for five passengers and plenty of cargo space for all your gear. The durable cloth upholstery is designed to withstand whatever adventure throws your way, while available features like Bluetooth connectivity and a touchscreen infotainment system keep you connected and entertained on the go.
Safety is a top priority in the Wrangler Unlimited Sport, with features like electronic stability control, traction control, and hill start assist working to keep you safe on and off the road. Plus, with available options like a rearview camera and navigation system, you can navigate with confidence wherever your travels take you.
Don't just dream about your next adventure - live it with the 2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
