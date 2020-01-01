CD PLAYER, MANUAL WINDOWS, MANUAL SEATS, MANUAL MIRRORS, A/C, CLOTH INTERIOR.

Though more civilized than ever, the 2014 Jeep Wrangler is still a no-nonsense American icon. Its unique character and off-road abilities continue to appeal.

Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership. All our certified pre-owned vehicles come complete with vehicle safety reports and Car Proof history reports. Check out our ever-changing inventory at www.abbotsfordchrysler.com *All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $99.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable).



*Wholesale Direct and Wholesale Units are considered not suitable for transportation.