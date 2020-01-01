Menu
2014 Jeep Wrangler

Sport *WHOLESALE DIRECT*

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Sport *WHOLESALE DIRECT*

Location

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

$26,442

+ taxes & licensing

  • 54,281KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4421448
  • Stock #: L155181A
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAG8EL302089
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

CD PLAYER, MANUAL WINDOWS, MANUAL SEATS, MANUAL MIRRORS, A/C, CLOTH INTERIOR.

Though more civilized than ever, the 2014 Jeep Wrangler is still a no-nonsense American icon. Its unique character and off-road abilities continue to appeal.

Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership. All our certified pre-owned vehicles come complete with vehicle safety reports and Car Proof history reports. Check out our ever-changing inventory at www.abbotsfordchrysler.com *All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $99.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable).

*Wholesale Direct and Wholesale Units are considered not suitable for transportation.

*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen. Other protection items available that are not included in the above price: Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599 Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599 Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199 Financing Fee of $500 when applicable Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Abbotsford Chrysler

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

