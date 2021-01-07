2014 Kia Forte5

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Aluminum Wheels Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Control Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Trim Leather Steering Wheel Leather shift knob Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features Rear View Camera SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm 17" Alloy Wheels Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Cloth Seat Trim Front beverage holders Passenger door bin MP3 decoder Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Stereo Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Garage door transmitter: HomeLink AM/FM radio: SiriusXM SiriusXM

