2014 Mazda CX-5
GT - Leather Seats - Sunroof
134,306KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9899048
- Stock #: PP597694A
- VIN: JM3KE4DY2E0402991
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PP597694A
- Mileage 134,306 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2014 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
If you want a 5 passenger SUV that offers great looks, playful driving manners, impressive technology and good value, this 2014 Mazda CX-5 deserves a test-drive. The CX-5 is the first Mazda to embody the automaker's Kodo Soul of Motion styling. Fancy language aside, the 2014 CX-5 has defined curves that are both elegant and muscular. Viewed from the side, the CX-5 has a slightly forward stance that makes it appear athletic, ready to pounce. This SUV has 134,306 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Premium Sound Package, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Leather shift knob
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
4.624 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
9 SPEAKERS
Seating
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
19" Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Windows
Sunroof
POWER MOONROOF
Trim
Leather upholstery
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Premium Sound Package
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Exterior parking camera rear
Radio: AM/FM/HD/ETR CD Player w/Bose Premium Audio
