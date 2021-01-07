Menu
2014 Mazda MAZDA2

137,498 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2014 Mazda MAZDA2

2014 Mazda MAZDA2

GX - Power Seats - Power Windows

2014 Mazda MAZDA2

GX - Power Seats - Power Windows

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

137,498KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6476935
  • Stock #: GV034387AA
  • VIN: JM1DE1KY7E0178734

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GV034387AA
  • Mileage 137,498 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors, Soft Door Close!

A stiff and secure ride gives you the feeling of safety in this nimble 2014 Mazda 2. This 2014 Mazda Mazda2 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

As the winner of over 48 International Awards, the subcompact 2014 Mazda 2 fills some very big shoes. Exceptional quality paired with its compact size and a brisk yet efficient engine make the Mazda 2 a very competent car in its class.This hatchback has 137,498 kms. It's nice in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 100HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors, Soft Door Close.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Seats
POWER DOORS
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Rear Window Wiper
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Reclining front bucket seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Upholstery
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
15" steel wheels w/full wheel covers
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Soft Door Close
2 Speakers
Radio: AM/FM/CD Player w/MP3 Capability

