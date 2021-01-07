2014 Mazda MAZDA2

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Seats POWER DOORS Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Exterior Rear Window Wiper Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Windows Rear Window Defroster Seating Front Bucket Seats Reclining front bucket seats Split Folding Rear Seat Trim Cloth Upholstery

Additional Features Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin MP3 decoder Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering 15" steel wheels w/full wheel covers Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Soft Door Close 2 Speakers Radio: AM/FM/CD Player w/MP3 Capability

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.