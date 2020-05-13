+ taxes & licensing
One Owner, Low Mileage, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Cruise Control!
Compare at $15271 - Our Price is just $13997!
Sharp handling and strong engines make the 2014 Mazda3 a joy to drive. It also has an upscale interior and excellent fuel economy. - cars.usnews.com This 2014 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The 2014 Mazda 3 marks the third generation of the compact car favorite. In this redesign, Mazda set out to preserve the car's traditional strengths -- including its everyday practicality, choice of sedan and hatchback body styles and fun-to-drive nature -- while simultaneously improving refinement.This low mileage sedan has just 36,298 kms. It's grey in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Mazda3's trim level is GS-SKY. Versatile, agile and stunning. The 2014 Mazda3 GS-SKY comes packed with stylish aluminum alloy wheels, chrome side windows trim, power mirrors with manual fold, turn signal indicator, lip spoiler, AM/FM/HD Radio with in-dash mounted single CD, color touchscreen display, 6 speakers, 60/40 folding bench rear seat, trip computer, cruise control with steering wheel controls, manual air conditioning, driver and passenger illuminated visor vanity mirrors, backup camera, high grade cloth seat trim, SD card slot, USB audio input, and auxiliary audio input jack. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Cruise Control, Allow Wheels, Steering Wheel Controls.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $106.91 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $16679 ). See dealer for details.
