2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 8 , 7 9 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10028247

10028247 Stock #: B8447

B8447 VIN: WDDSJ4GB5EN128447

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 58,790 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.