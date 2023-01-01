Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

58,790 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250 - Low Mileage

2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250 - Low Mileage

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

58,790KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10028247
  Stock #: B8447
  VIN: WDDSJ4GB5EN128447

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Mileage 58,790 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Small and compact yet overly luxurious. This is the new CLA. This 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The newest addition to the grandiose Mercedes family, the CLA is a classy little performer with superior fuel efficiency, a sporty cabin fitted out with luxurious materials and surfaces and a silhouette very similar to the best model sold by the brand, the CLS. This low mileage sedan has just 58,790 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 7 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I-4 Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia



Serving the Abbotsford, Lower Mainland, and Fraser Valley Area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned is the only Pre-Owned Dealership that is located in an Auto Mall in Western Canada! | Our Quality Guarantee: To maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall, we provide a full independent 360-degree inspection report through local, licensed, and reputable 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured knowing every vehicle in our inventory will be fully inspected by an independent 3rd party mechanic at no added cost to them. | Purchase Disclaimer: Due to the changing landscape of the Automotive Market and the increased costs associated with sourcing and stocking vehicles, many dealers have began to charge Market Adjustment Fee's additional to the sale price of the vehicle. Fraser Valley Pre-Owned DOES NOT follow this model. We value our clients and will always do our utmost to maintain a fully transparent and fair pricing model. When you view our vehicle listings on third party vendor websites and marketplaces, please always make sure to click over to our website and verify the correct price for the vehicle of your choice. The Sale Price on third party vendor website will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. This means that in-order to take advantage of the Sale Price you must be Financing the vehicle through one of our lending partners. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All Listed Payments Include a 695 documentation fee, and applicable finance fees up to a maximum of 995 depending on approval type, plus taxes. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

