2014 Nissan Murano

176,139 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2014 Nissan Murano

2014 Nissan Murano

S - Aluminum Wheels - Fog Lights

2014 Nissan Murano

S - Aluminum Wheels - Fog Lights

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

176,139KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5616555
  • Stock #: MK101378A
  • VIN: JN8AZ1MW0EW525311

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MK101378A
  • Mileage 176,139 KM

Vehicle Description

Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Power Windows, Power Doors!

Compare at $13389 - Our Price is just $12999!

Unique styling sets this Nissan Murano apart from its rivals in the often repetitive crossover landscape. This 2014 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Enjoy a premium crafted crossover experience. This Nissan Murano leads with innovation and follows through with devotion to the smallest detail. An unmistakable exterior draws you in. The well-appointed interior creates a personal environment for the driver while keeping your passengers comfortable. A potent drivetrain delivers confident, refined control. Embrace the details. Delight in technology. It all starts with a touch of the push-button ignition. This SUV has 176,139 kms. It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Power Windows, Power Doors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
POWER DOORS
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
6 Speakers
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Block Heater
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Reclining front bucket seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Leather shift knob
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Cloth Seat Trim
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Wheel size: 18"
5.173 Axle Ratio
AM/FM w/In-Dash 6-CD Changer

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

