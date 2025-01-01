Menu
2014 Nissan Rogue

130,560 KM

Details

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD CVT

12743970

2014 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD CVT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,560KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV7EC800311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Moonlight White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA00311
  • Mileage 130,560 KM

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

