2014 Nissan Versa
Note SV - Bluetooth - Power Windows
175,800KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8270988
- Stock #: NK150002A
- VIN: 3N1CE2CP9EL385817
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red Brick Metallic
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 175,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $10815 - Our Price is just $10500!
With impressive interior room for a subcompact car, this Nissan Versa Note is more comfortable than you might have thought a car this size could be. This 2014 Nissan Versa Note is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Make a break for it and go somewhere unique in this Nissan Versa Note hatchback. Bring your friends along and all their gear with room to spare. With excellent fuel economy, you'll be going further and doing more with less. This practical subcompact has a spacious interior, advanced technology, and performance that's as responsible as it is responsive. Enjoy the ride in this fun Nissan Versa Note. This hatchback has 175,800 kms. It's red brick metallic in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
4 Speakers
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Rear Window Wiper
15" steel wheels w/full wheel covers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Upgraded cloth seat trim
Radio: Wide 2-DIN AM/FM/CD/Aux-In
