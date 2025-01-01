$26,500+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500
Crew Cab 4x4 Longhorn (140.5"" WB - 5.7"" Box)
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$26,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
131,577KM
VIN 1C6RR7PM0ES355607
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black C.C.
- Interior Colour Laramie Limited Leather Bucket Seats - Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNA55607
- Mileage 131,577 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Mechanical
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Additional Features
LIMITED
8 Speed Automatic (DFD) - Automatic
Black C.C.
Park-sense FT/RR Park Assist System
Electronic Trailer Brake Control
Laramie Limited Leather Bucket Seats - Black
V6, 3.0L T. Diesel, (exf) - Diesel (W/28B)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
