2014 RAM 1500

131,577 KM

Details Features

$26,500

+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500

Crew Cab 4x4 Longhorn (140.5"" WB - 5.7"" Box)

12330182

2014 RAM 1500

Crew Cab 4x4 Longhorn (140.5"" WB - 5.7"" Box)

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
131,577KM
VIN 1C6RR7PM0ES355607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black C.C.
  • Interior Colour Laramie Limited Leather Bucket Seats - Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA55607
  • Mileage 131,577 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Mechanical

Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio

Additional Features

LIMITED
8 Speed Automatic (DFD) - Automatic
Black C.C.
Park-sense FT/RR Park Assist System
Electronic Trailer Brake Control
Laramie Limited Leather Bucket Seats - Black
V6, 3.0L T. Diesel, (exf) - Diesel (W/28B)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2014 RAM 1500