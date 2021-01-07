2014 RAM 1500

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Fixed antenna Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Power Options POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Windows Power Rear Window DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille Exterior Goodyear Brand Tires Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Seating Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Low Back Bucket Seats Heated Second Row Seats Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness CHROME DOOR HANDLES PERIMETER ALARM 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Folding Flat Load Floor Storage 180 Amp Alternator HD shock absorbers Front map lights Rear centre armrest Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Centre Hub Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Front Cupholder Electronic Transfer Case Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder LED brakelights 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Radio: UConnect 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/NAV Parkview Back-Up Camera Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Regular Amplifier Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown High Back Seats Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared Leather Door Trim Insert Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Coloured Fender Flares Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs) Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Coloured Rear Step Bumper Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat, Door Mirrors, Audio and Pedals Passenger Seat Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 121.1 L Fuel Tank Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Leather Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents 1180# Maximum Payload Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.