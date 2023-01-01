$20,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-857-2657
2014 Subaru BRZ
Sport-tech 6sp
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$20,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10219107
- Stock #: 23UEBB01913
- VIN: JF1ZCAC10E9601913
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour World Rally Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 23UEBB01913
- Mileage 97,745 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2014 Subaru BRZ Sport Tech is a sporty and engaging two-door coupe designed for driving enthusiasts who appreciate precise handling and a pure driving experience. As part of the Sport Tech trim level, this version of the BRZ offers a blend of performance-oriented features, advanced technology, and additional creature comforts. Exterior: The BRZ's exterior design exudes a sleek and aerodynamic profile. Its low-slung stance, sculpted lines, and aggressive front fascia create a visually appealing sports car presence. The Sport Tech variant might come with sporty touches like a rear spoiler, 17 or 18-inch alloy wheels, and LED headlights and taillights. Depending on the specific package and options, it might also feature heated side mirrors with integrated turn signals. Interior: Inside the 2014 BRZ Sport Tech, you'll find a driver-focused cockpit designed to enhance the driving experience. The interior typically features a combination of premium materials, such as soft-touch surfaces and high-quality upholstery. The coupe seats four passengers, and the front seats are designed to provide excellent support during spirited driving. The Sport Tech package often includes leather-trimmed seats with Alcantara inserts, further adding to the cabin's sporty ambiance. Technology and Features: Being the "Sport Tech" variant, this BRZ should come equipped with various advanced technology features. You can expect a touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, allowing easy access to navigation directions, entertainment options, and vehicle information. Bluetooth connectivity might be included for hands-free calling and audio streaming. The BRZ Sport Tech might also boast a premium sound system, such as a high-quality audio setup from a reputable brand. Performance: One of the highlights of the Subaru BRZ is its performance-focused nature. Under the hood, you'll likely find a 2.0-liter horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine (Boxer engine) that delivers power to the rear wheels. The engine should produce around 200 horsepower, providing ample performance for spirited driving and tight handling on curves and corners. The car's low center of gravity, balanced weight distribution, and precise steering make it a delight to drive, especially for those seeking an engaging and dynamic driving experience. Come check out this vehicle at OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford. Your home of quality pre owned vehicles in the Fraser Valley!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.