2014 Toyota Corolla
SUNROOF & LEATHER
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
- Listing ID: 10401720
- Stock #: PI204403AA
- VIN: 2T1BURHE5EC001014
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PI204403AA
- Mileage 182,749 KM
Vehicle Description
BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, SUNROOF
Introducing the perfect blend of style and performance the 2014 Toyota Corolla LE, now available at Abbotsford Hyundai! This exceptional vehicle offers the best of both worlds with a sleek design and a host of premium features. Cruise under the sun with the built-in sunroof, letting in the warmth and light, while you sink into the luxurious leather seats that elevate your driving experience. The 2014 Corolla LE combines reliability, fuel efficiency, and comfort, making it an excellent choice for your daily commute or weekend adventures. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a Toyota Corolla that exudes sophistication. Visit Abbotsford Hyundai today and drive home in style!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $599 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
