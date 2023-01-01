Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Toyota Corolla

182,749 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Corolla

2014 Toyota Corolla

SUNROOF & LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Corolla

SUNROOF & LEATHER

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
182,749KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10401720
  • Stock #: PI204403AA
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE5EC001014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PI204403AA
  • Mileage 182,749 KM

Vehicle Description

BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, SUNROOF



Introducing the perfect blend of style and performance the 2014 Toyota Corolla LE, now available at Abbotsford Hyundai! This exceptional vehicle offers the best of both worlds with a sleek design and a host of premium features. Cruise under the sun with the built-in sunroof, letting in the warmth and light, while you sink into the luxurious leather seats that elevate your driving experience. The 2014 Corolla LE combines reliability, fuel efficiency, and comfort, making it an excellent choice for your daily commute or weekend adventures. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a Toyota Corolla that exudes sophistication. Visit Abbotsford Hyundai today and drive home in style!



All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.



*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $599 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.


Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

2020 Hyundai PALISAD...
 4,620 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Ford Focus S BA...
 148,889 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford Escape SEL...
 58,115 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory