2014 Toyota Corolla
2014 Toyota Corolla
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown Sugar Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,896 KM
Vehicle Description
Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control
Style, reliability, and comfort all come together in the efficient Toyota Corolla. This 2014 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
For 2014 the Toyota Corolla has a new design while keeping its practical, responsible core values and adding a lot more flair. The new front-end design will likely impress those who are looking for a vehicle with an edgier feel. In addition to the redesigned bumpers, the 2014 Toyota Corolla come standard with LED headlights taking the Carolla to the next level in safety and style. The Corolla remains one of the better picks in this class for the safety-minded consumer. Safety equipment includes; front side airbags, side-curtain airbags, and active front head restraints all standard. This sedan has 136,896 kms. It's brown in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicle listings on third party vendor websites and marketplaces, please always make sure to click over to our website and verify the correct price for the vehicle of your choice. The Sale Price on third party vendor website will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. This means that in-order to take advantage of the Sale Price you must be Financing the vehicle through one of our lending partners. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $695 Document Fee. All Listed Monthly/Bi-Weekly/Weekly Payments include a 695 documentation fee, and a 995 finance fee, plus taxes.
