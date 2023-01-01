Menu
2014 Toyota Corolla

86,610 KM

Details

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

4-door Sedan LE CVTi-S

4-door Sedan LE CVTi-S

Location

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

86,610KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9613768
  • Stock #: 23UBNA39737
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE4EC039737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 86,610 KM

