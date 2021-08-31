2014 Toyota Prius

$15,998 + taxes & licensing 1 1 8 , 4 1 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7748925

7748925 Stock #: NI272288A

NI272288A VIN: JTDKDTB33E1565382

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Super White

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 118,419 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering POWER DOORS Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Trip Computer Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player 4 Speakers Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Automatic temperature control Seating Front Bucket Seats Mechanical Front Anti-Roll Bar Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Fabric seat trim Passenger door bin Radio data system Steering wheel mounted A/C controls Turn signal indicator mirrors 15" steel wheels w/full wheel covers Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Wheel size: 15" Soft Door Close Radio: AM/FM Stereo/CD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.