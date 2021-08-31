Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Toyota Prius

118,419 KM

Details Description Features

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Prius

2014 Toyota Prius

c Base - Power Windows - $123 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Prius

c Base - Power Windows - $123 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

118,419KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7748925
  • Stock #: NI272288A
  • VIN: JTDKDTB33E1565382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,419 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Doors, Soft Door Close!

Compare at $16478 - Our Price is just $15998!

If you like the Prius, but you could use something smaller, the Toyota Prius C is perfect for you! This 2014 Toyota Prius C is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

As the smallest and sportiest hybrid in the Toyota family, the 2014 Toyota Prius C makes owning a hybrid exciting and pleasurable. The Prius C can still accommodate five passengers, has a spacious cargo area and offers more fluid styling than the Prius liftback. A spacious interior lets everyone stretch out in comfort, and with enhanced safety features and exhilarating driving dynamics, Prius C lets you go beyond what you thought was possible.This hatchback has 118,419 kms. It's super white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 99HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Doors, Soft Door Close.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $122.20 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $19063 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
POWER DOORS
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Trip Computer
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
4 Speakers
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Automatic temperature control
Front Bucket Seats
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Fabric seat trim
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Steering wheel mounted A/C controls
Turn signal indicator mirrors
15" steel wheels w/full wheel covers
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Wheel size: 15"
Soft Door Close
Radio: AM/FM Stereo/CD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 23,192 KM
$27,998 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda CX-5 Gran...
 148,058 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2013 BMW X3 xDrive28...
 137,367 KM
$14,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory