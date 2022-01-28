2014 Volkswagen Jetta

$12,998 + taxes & licensing 1 4 2 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8181183

Stock #: NE283609A

VIN: 3VW2K7AJ8EM264801

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 142,500 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Front Anti-Roll Bar Exterior Alloy Wheels Wheels: 6J x 15" Alloy Wellington Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player 6 Speakers Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Panic Alarm rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear Anti-Roll Bar Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Exterior parking camera rear Media Device Interface (MDI) w/iPod Connectivity Sienna Cloth Seat Trim Heatable Front Bucket Seats Radio: Premium 8 AM/FM Sound System w/6-Disc CD Compressor: Not Available

