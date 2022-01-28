$12,998+ tax & licensing
$12,998
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Jetta
Trendline+ - $100 B/W
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
142,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8181183
- Stock #: NE283609A
- VIN: 3VW2K7AJ8EM264801
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,500 KM
This 2014 Jetta retains its contemporary and ageless styling, appealing to most new car buyers more than its competitors. This 2014 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The 2014 Volkswagen Jetta is pleasantly roomy sedan. There's a handful of equipment updates, including a standard independent rear suspension, an available rearview camera and VW Car-Net telematics.This sedan has 142,500 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 115HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $99.28 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $15488 ). See dealer for details.
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Wheels: 6J x 15" Alloy Wellington
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
6 Speakers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
POWER MOONROOF
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
Media Device Interface (MDI) w/iPod Connectivity
Sienna Cloth Seat Trim
Heatable Front Bucket Seats
Radio: Premium 8 AM/FM Sound System w/6-Disc CD
Compressor: Not Available
