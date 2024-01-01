$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Audi Q3
2.0T Technik quattro 6sp Tiptronic
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 208,485 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2015 Audi Q3 2.0T Technik quattro with a 6-speed Tiptronic transmission, a luxurious and sporty compact SUV that delivers an exceptional driving experience. Equipped with a powerful 2.0L turbocharged engine and Audi's renowned quattro all-wheel-drive system, this Q3 provides impressive handling and stability in all conditions. Inside, enjoy premium features like leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, and a high-resolution MMI infotainment system with navigation. With advanced safety features and a refined, spacious cabin, this Q3 offers comfort and peace of mind on every journey. Visit our showroom today to test drive this impressive vehicle and discover why it's the perfect choice for your next adventure. At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without having to spend time negotiating down to the last dollar. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection, in order to be sold as OpenRoad Certified. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase! Give us a call at 604-857-2657, visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! Prices subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
