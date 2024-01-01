Menu
Account
Sign In
Introducing the 2015 Audi Q3 2.0T Technik quattro with a 6-speed Tiptronic transmission, a luxurious and sporty compact SUV that delivers an exceptional driving experience. Equipped with a powerful 2.0L turbocharged engine and Audis renowned quattro all-wheel-drive system, this Q3 provides impressive handling and stability in all conditions. Inside, enjoy premium features like leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, and a high-resolution MMI infotainment system with navigation. With advanced safety features and a refined, spacious cabin, this Q3 offers comfort and peace of mind on every journey. Visit our showroom today to test drive this impressive vehicle and discover why its the perfect choice for your next adventure. At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without having to spend time negotiating down to the last dollar. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection, in order to be sold as OpenRoad Certified. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase! Give us a call at 604-857-2657, visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! Prices subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643

2015 Audi Q3

208,485 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Audi Q3

2.0T Technik quattro 6sp Tiptronic

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Audi Q3

2.0T Technik quattro 6sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
208,485KM
VIN WA1GFEFS0FR009184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 208,485 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2015 Audi Q3 2.0T Technik quattro with a 6-speed Tiptronic transmission, a luxurious and sporty compact SUV that delivers an exceptional driving experience. Equipped with a powerful 2.0L turbocharged engine and Audi's renowned quattro all-wheel-drive system, this Q3 provides impressive handling and stability in all conditions. Inside, enjoy premium features like leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, and a high-resolution MMI infotainment system with navigation. With advanced safety features and a refined, spacious cabin, this Q3 offers comfort and peace of mind on every journey. Visit our showroom today to test drive this impressive vehicle and discover why it's the perfect choice for your next adventure. At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without having to spend time negotiating down to the last dollar. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection, in order to be sold as OpenRoad Certified. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase! Give us a call at 604-857-2657, visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! Prices subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

Used 2023 Toyota Corolla LE CVT for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2023 Toyota Corolla LE CVT 38,039 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Corolla LE CVT for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2023 Toyota Corolla LE CVT 37,353 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Corolla LE CVT for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2023 Toyota Corolla LE CVT 36,723 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

Contact Seller
2015 Audi Q3