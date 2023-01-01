$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2015 BMW 435i
2015 BMW 435i
xDrive Cabriolet
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
49,868KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10215150
- Stock #: 23UAZA36800
- VIN: WBA3T7C51F5A36800
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tanzanite Blue Met
- Interior Colour Black Dkt Lthr w/Exclusive Stitching
- Body Style Convertible
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UAZA36800
- Mileage 49,868 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Executive Package
M Performance Package
ConnectedDrive Services Prof w/ ARTTI
Black Dakota Leather w/ Exclusive Stitching
Tanzanite Blue Metallic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1