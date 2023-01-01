Menu
2015 BMW 435i

49,868 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

xDrive Cabriolet

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

49,868KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10215150
  • Stock #: 23UAZA36800
  • VIN: WBA3T7C51F5A36800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tanzanite Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Black Dkt Lthr w/Exclusive Stitching
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 49,868 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Executive Package
M Performance Package
ConnectedDrive Services Prof w/ ARTTI
Black Dakota Leather w/ Exclusive Stitching
Tanzanite Blue Metallic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

